Adrian Grenier Ends Up at the Center of a Deadly Viral Stunt in ‘Clickbait’ Teaser

Netflix has released a new teaser for its upcoming limited series thriller, Clickbait, which will premiere on August 25th.

The show stars Adrian Grenier as Nick Brewer, a seemingly upstanding father, husband, and brother who suddenly disappears one day and winds up at the center of a deadly viral stunt. Beaten and bloody, Nick appears on camera holding cards that read, “I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die.”

The Clickbait teaser offers a glimpse at the frantic chaos that ensues as Nick’s sister (played by Zoe Kazan) and wife (Betty Gabriel) try to find him, while also slowly uncovering a side of the man they thought they knew. Adding to the mystery and uncertainty surrounding the situation, a press release notes that the eight-episode series will be told from revolving points of view in each episode.

Clickbait was created by Tony Ayres and Christian White. The cast also includes Phoenix Raei, Jessie Collins, Elizabeth Alexander, Abraham Lim, Ian Meadows, Steve Mouzakis, and Daniel Henshall.