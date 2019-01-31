×
Watch Christina Aguilera Serenade Surprised Donut Shop Patrons on ‘Kimmel’

Pop star belts improvised lyrics about customers to “Genie In a Bottle,” “Lady Marmalade,” more

Christina Aguilera provided patrons at a donut shop with some unexpected entertainment on the first installment of “Undercover Sing” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday.

The pop star set up in the kitchen and, using, a security monitor, began to pipe songs about the various customers into the store before emerging to surprise them and hand them their donut. To the tune of her breakout hit, “Genie In a Bottle,” Aguilera serenaded one man, “Here’s a guy in all denim and he also has a wallet chain/ He just wants to eat some donuts/ In his Candian tuxedo.”

Elsewhere, Aguilera managed to completely confound one customer as she described his every movement to the tune of “What a Girl Wants,” though the majority of the unsuspecting participants were completely delighted, including a trio dressed in full superhero costumes. Against the “Lady Marmalade” instrumental, Aguilera belted, “Two Catwomen buying donuts//Look at these donut queens/ Standing next to Captain America/They don’t know what’s happening right now/And they’re very confused too/Keep fighting crime with those donuts!”

