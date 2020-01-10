‘Fargo’ Trailer: Chris Rock’s Loy Cannon Battles Mafia to Control Kansas City

FX’s anthology series Fargo is set in Kansas City, Missouri in 1950 for its fourth season, where two criminal syndicates come to a head. The city’s Italian mafia battle with an African-American crime family led by Chris Rock’s Loy Cannon for power and control of the illicit economy.

“Italians, they’re the past,” Rock’s Loy Cannon proclaims. “We’re the future. They just don’t know it yet.” But their mafia foes, which include Josto Fadda (portrayed by Jason Schwartzman) and Rabbi Milligan (played by Ben Wishaw) won’t go down without a fight as the new trailer showcases plenty of tension, contention and guns.

And while the upcoming Fargo season is not set near the Minnesota-North Dakota border like the town for which the series is named, there is a feisty, drug-slinging nurse named Oraetta Mayflower (played by Jessie Buckley) with a heavy Minnesotan accent to tie the new setting to the series’ roots.

Executive produced by showrunner Noah Hawley alongside executive producers Joel and Ethan Coen and Warren Littlefield, Fargo‘s fourth season will premiere on April 19th via FX and will be available on Hulu the next day.