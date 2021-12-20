Chris Noth Dropped by CBS Series ‘The Equalizer’ Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Chris Noth has been dropped from the CBS crime drama series The Equalizer following allegations of sexual assault, as The Hollywood Reporter reports.

“Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately,” CBS and Universal Television said in a statement Monday. The actor will appear in one more episode that has already been produced.

The news comes in the wake of the actor facing allegations from two women who separately came forward to THR in a story published last week with similar accounts accusing the actor of sexual assault. One woman alleged the actor sexually assaulted her in Los Angeles in 2004. The second woman alleged Noth sexually assaulted her at his New York apartment in 2015. Actress Zoe Lister-Jones also shared an incident one of her friends had with Noth, as well as her experience working with Noth on set. A third woman, “Ava,” also separately alleged Noth sexually assaulted her in 2010 when she was 18 years old and Noth was 55.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” Noth said in a previous statement to Rolling Stone. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

In addition to being out at The Equalizer, Noth was dropped by A3 Artists Agency last Friday. That same day, a $12 million deal to acquire Noth’s tequila brand Ambhar was withdrawn by Entertainment Arts Research.