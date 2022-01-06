 Chris Noth Cut From 'And Just Like That' Finale - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next From Wind Power ‘Killing All Your Birds’ to Fake California Gas Prices, Trump Talks Everything But Jan. 6 in Glenn Beck Interview
Home TV TV News

Chris Noth Cut From ‘And Just Like That’ Finale Following Sexual Assault Allegations

The news comes after he was dropped from CBS series The Equalizer

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 31: Actor Chris Noth attends the "Sinatra: All Or Nothing At All" New York screening at Time Warner Center on March 31, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 31: Actor Chris Noth attends the "Sinatra: All Or Nothing At All" New York screening at Time Warner Center on March 31, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Chris Noth

WireImage

Chris Noth will no longer appear in the finale episode of HBO Max series And Just Like That, according to TVLine. The actor was cut from the final episode of the Sex and the City sequel, set to air Feb. 3rd, following several sexual assault allegations.

Noth’s character Mr. Big, the on-again, off-again significant other of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie, was killed off in the premiere episode while riding a Peloton. Noth was reportedly set to appear in the finale in a fantasy sequence where Carrie reunites with Big while visiting Paris’ Pont des Arts bridge to scatter his ashes. According to TVLine, the creative team decided to cut that footage. HBO Max has yet to comment on the news.

In December, two women accused Noth of sexual assault in separate incidents that occurred over a decade apart. One woman alleged the actor sexually assaulted her in Los Angeles in 2004. The second woman alleged Noth sexually assaulted her at his New York apartment in 2015. A third woman, “Ava,” separately alleged Noth sexually assaulted her in 2010 when she was 18 years old and Noth was 55.

Related Stories

'Peacemaker' Declares War on Self-Serious Superheroes
Young Women Remember Chris Noth, Accused of Sexual Assault, As a 'Sleazy' Figure Around New York

Related Stories

100 GREATEST MUSIC VIDEOS
The 100 Greatest Music Videos
How True Is 'Respect'? Fact-Checking the Aretha Franklin Biopic

Actress Zoe Lister-Jones additionally accused Noth of sexually inappropriate behavior in an Instagram post, noting that “he was consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter.” Noth has denied all of the allegations.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” Noth said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Since the allegations were made, Noth has been dropped by his talent agency, A3 Artists Agency, and removed from the cast of CBS crime drama series The Equalizer. A $12 million deal to acquire Noth’s tequila brand Ambhar was also withdrawn by Entertainment Arts Research.

In This Article: Chris Noth, HBO Max, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sex and the City

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.