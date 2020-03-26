Watch Chris Evans Protect His Son in ‘Defending Jacob’ Trailer

Apple TV+ has released a trailer for its upcoming series, Defending Jacob, which stars Chris Evans.

The series, based on the 2012 novel by William Landay, follows assistant district attorney Andy Barber (Evans), whose 14-year-old son Jacob (Jaeden Martell) is accused of murder. Michelle Dockery plays Laurie, Andy’s wife, and Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber and J. K. Simmons fill out the main cast. The stark trailer sets up the dramatic storyline, in which Andy and Laurie attempt to clear their child’s name at any cost.

The official synopsis notes, “In this gripping, character-driven thriller, a shocking crime rocks a small Massachusetts town and one family in particular, forcing an assistant district attorney to choose between his sworn duty to uphold justice and his unconditional love for his son.”

The series was created and written by Mark Bomback, and directed and executive produced by Morten Tyldum. The show, which will run for eight episodes, debuts April 24th on Apple TV+.