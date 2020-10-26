 Sabrina and Her Coven Return for 'Chilling Adventures' Part Four - Rolling Stone
Sabrina Spellman and Her Coven Return for ‘Chilling Adventures’ Part Four

Canceled Netflix series will air its final installment on New Year’s Eve

Angie Martoccio

Sabrina Spellman will bring witchy justice to Greendale one last time in Part Four of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, out December 31st on Netflix.

When we last saw the teenage witch (played by Kiernan Shipka), she had split herself into two beings so that she could simultaneously rule hell and continue her life on Earth. The new trailer features both of them on either side of a colossal crystal ball.

The clip also shows Sabrina’s friends (Harvey, Roz, and Theo) and her family (Ambrose, Hilda, and Zelda) preparing to battle the Eldritch Terrors in Greendale. Oh, and her ex-Warlock-boyfriend Nick is seen attending Baxter High in a letterman jacket.

“We’ve got a Parent Trap-style Sabrina situation,” Shipka told Rolling Stone of the two Sabrinas. “Without spoiling too much, it was an essential move to save the world, as one does when they are 16. We definitely get to see a compartmentalized hell and Earth because of that. I’ve always seen Sabrina with this duality, so to have her split into two makes it more fun for me as an actor. I think that’s all I’m going to say because I can keep talking about it. I get very excited.”

Part Four was filmed at the same time as Part Three, which aired at the beginning of 2020. Netflix reportedly canceled The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina last summer, making Part Four the final installment. It’s been heavily hinted that HBO Max may revive the series.

In This Article: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Kiernan Shipka, Netflix

