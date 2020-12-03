Sabrina Spellman Has One Hellish Birthday Party in ‘Chilling Adventures’ Part Four Trailer

Sabrina Spellman blows out her witchy birthday candles in the trailer for The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part Four, out New Year’s Eve on Netflix.

The clip opens with Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina sitting behind a birthday cake, surrounded by her family and friends both mortal and magical. As everyone concludes their singing, the cake disappears. It’s later revealed that Greendale has been invaded by the Eldritch Terrors — evil entities ranging from the Returned to the Weird — and Sabrina, her coven, and her friends the Fright Club must fight to save the town. Oh, and ex-boyfriend Nick tells Sabrina they’re endgame. Sorry, other ex-boyfriend Harvey.

“I know what you’re going to say, that somehow I’m responsible for what’s happening,” Sabrina says in the clip. Sounds likely.

Netflix canceled the supernatural series last summer; it premiered in 2018 and this will be the final season. The show is based on the Archie comic series, developed by Riverdale‘s Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. Part Four was filmed at the same time as Part Three, which aired at the beginning of this year. It’s been heavily hinted that HBO Max may revive the series.