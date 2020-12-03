 Sabrina Has One Hellish Birthday Party in 'Chilling Adventures' Clip - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Inside the Weed Legalization Bill Congress Is Voting on This Week
Home TV TV News

Sabrina Spellman Has One Hellish Birthday Party in ‘Chilling Adventures’ Part Four Trailer

Netflix series will air its final installment on New Year’s Eve

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Sabrina Spellman blows out her witchy birthday candles in the trailer for The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part Four, out New Year’s Eve on Netflix.

The clip opens with Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina sitting behind a birthday cake, surrounded by her family and friends both mortal and magical. As everyone concludes their singing, the cake disappears. It’s later revealed that Greendale has been invaded by the Eldritch Terrors — evil entities ranging from the Returned to the Weird — and Sabrina, her coven, and her friends the Fright Club must fight to save the town. Oh, and ex-boyfriend Nick tells Sabrina they’re endgame. Sorry, other ex-boyfriend Harvey.

“I know what you’re going to say, that somehow I’m responsible for what’s happening,” Sabrina says in the clip. Sounds likely.

Netflix canceled the supernatural series last summer; it premiered in 2018 and this will be the final season. The show is based on the Archie comic series, developed by Riverdale‘s Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. Part Four was filmed at the same time as Part Three, which aired at the beginning of this year. It’s been heavily hinted that HBO Max may revive the series.

In This Article: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Kiernan Shipka, Netflix

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1346: Musicians on Musicians: Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.