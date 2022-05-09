Chet Hanks Defends Being an Unabashed Culture Vulture During Sitdown With Ziwe

Chet Hanks is the latest guest to land in the hot seat on comedian Ziwe’s eponymous late-night variety show on Showtime. During his appearance, the actor-turned Instagram menace-turned self-proclaimed fitness guru was grilled about his most prominent and consistent identifier: being an unabashed culture vulture.

“Are there any marginalized communities you want to apologize to?” Ziwe asked her guest. “I don’t know, maybe the Patois community?” Hanks — who frequently slips into Jamaican Patois for some reason despite being raised in Los Angeles as the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson — declines the offer for repentance, saying: “Nah, I don’t feel like I’ve truly done anything offensive, so I don’t.”

i asked chet hanks if he wanted to apologize to any marginalized communities pic.twitter.com/EEzD9VrtNs — ziwe (@ziwe) May 6, 2022

Hanks only really seems to surface in the public eye after doing something, well, offensive, however. There was the threatening declaration last year that summer 2021 would be a “white boy summer” — the kind that featured some odd Venn diagram that placed him, Jon B, and Jack Harlow in the overlapping center. Then, there was the loud anti-vaccination rant he delivered while screaming at his phone while parked at a gas station. And, recently, Hanks appeared on Donald Glover’s FX series Atlanta sporting a shiny new Trinidadian accent he picked up… somewhere.

When Ziwe asked how Hanks’ version of a white boy summer “is any different from the past 400 summers in American history,” Hanks concludes that maybe it isn’t. He deflects, asking the host if she’s trying to make him nervous. But the exchange falls less in line with Harlow’s flirtatious viral red carpet run-in with Saweetie and more with a trainwreck you can’t look away from.

Ziwe asks: “Are you afraid of Black women?” His response? No… but maybe he should be.