Chance the Rapper Sings Hits, Spits Out Vegetables on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Chance the Rapper joined James Corden to sing a few songs and chat about calling Barack Obama, unexpected trips with Kanye West and his distaste of vegetables on the latest installment of “Carpool Karaoke” on The Late Late Show.

The ride opened with Chance teaching Corden the warp-speed delivery of the opening lines to “All Day Long.” Later, the duo sang “Problem,” Chance’s recent Ed Sheeran collaboration “Cross Me,” “Hot Shower” and “All Night.”

In between, Corden asked Chance about phone banking for Obama in 2008 and his subsequent relationship with the former president. While Chance admitted he had a number for Obama, he said that number was for an assistant who would contact the president who would then call Chance back from a private number. “It’s the same way with Jay-Z,” Chance quipped. “Jay-Z and Barack Obama are very similar.”

But Chance did mention he had a direct line to Kanye West, prompting Corden to reveal that Kanye once invited him to a studio party — that ended up being at four in the morning.

“I’ve been in that same place,” Chance replied. “Kanye’s definitely the kind of dude that will be like, you’ll meet up with him to do one thing, then he’ll be like, ‘Oh, I gotta go to Milan right now, let’s get on this jet!’ And you gotta make a decision right there, like, ‘Am I about to follow Kanye to Milan, or am I gonna go on this date that I have?'”

Later in the drive, Corden surprised Chance by revealing that he knew all about the rapper’s extreme dislike of vegetables (apparently the only vegetable Chance does abide is lettuce on his burger).

In an attempt to help him improve his diet, Corden had Chance partake in a blind taste test, but the rapper could barely get through a few bites of a carrot and a celery stalk, and the sheer shape of a cucumber prompted him to ask, “Is this a dick in my hand?”

As a reward for his bravery, though, Corden did provide Chance with a Twizzler to cleanse his palate.

Chance the Rapper released his most recent record, The Big Day, in July, billing the LP as his official debut studio album. The project followed previous efforts, Coloring Book, Acid Rap and 10 Day. Chance will embark on a North American tour in support of The Big Day January 15th at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

Along with releasing his new album and tour, Chance the Rapper will star as a judge on the new Netflix hip-hop competition, Rhythm + Flow, which premieres Wednesday, October 9th. The other judges include Cardi B and T.I.