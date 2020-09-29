‘The Breakdown’: Chace Crawford on ‘The Boys’

Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl) discusses his role as superhero Deep on Amazon Prime’s The Boys on the latest installment of Rolling Stone’s The Breakdown. Adapted from the comic book of the same name, The Boys is a superhero satire that examines what happens when superpowers are abused.

Describing his character, Crawford says: “Deep is sort of completely in his own way and never feels like he’s good enough or like he’s going to be the number-one guy. He has all of these insecurities.”

Deep’s insecurities are coupled with an ability to breathe underwater and communicate with aquatic life. Crawford joked about acting opposite inanimate objects: “When you’re talking to inanimate objects like a dolphin or a lobster or my own gills, it’s really lonely.”

He continued: “You have to match the energy level because you’re just sitting in a dark warehouse, there’s a green screen to your left and people are watching you talk to an inanimate dolphin.”

The Boys season 2 is available to stream on Amazon Prime.