Celebs Are Bored: Kerry Washington Launches ‘Dad Jokes’ Series With Her Dad

As much of America continues to self-quarantine, the propensity to go stir crazy increases with each passing day. Celebrities are no different: bored out of their minds while sitting at home indefinitely. Maybe they are ceaselessly launching Instagram Lives just for some human connection. Maybe they’re teasing us with some quarantine writing session. Most likely, they’re sitting in their very large homes, marathoning movies until their eyes glaze over. Relatable! Celebs Are Bored highlights the absurd, inane and mundane decisions made by people who have an unexpectedly large amount of free time.

While everyone is still binging Little Fires Everywhere, the Hulu series’ star Kerry Washington is pushing out another show. Instead of Reese Witherspoon, her co-star is her own dad Earl, who will now offer up Dad Jokes on Kerry’s Instagram.

For the pilot, the Washingtons called up none other than Tina Knowles, mother of Beyoncé and Solange, to get her blessing for some corny jokes. After all, Knowles is the reigning queen of parent jokes on Instagram, with her beloved Corny Joke Time videos. Over Zoom, the trio get to the bottom of Knowles’ love for corny jokes, with Knowles revealing that she had been inspired by her brother’s sense of humor.

Earl proceeds to give a taste of his Dad Jokes with a story of string trying to grab a drink at the bar. Beginning a goofy battle, Knowles counters by asking “What did one eye say to the other? Between us, something smells.”