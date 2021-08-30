Cedric the Entertainer Samples the Finest Fermented Grapes in New Series ‘Wine Uncorked’

Cedric the Entertainer travels to Napa Valley to examine the history of the region and the unique wine it produces in the pilot for the new series, Wine Uncorked. Cedric features in the show and serves as a producer, while the program is hosted by Patrick Ney.

Wine Uncorked mixes classic food-and-travel TV infotainment with some solid comedy bits. In the opening moments of the pilot, for instance, Cedric the Entertainer plays Fraciscan friar Junípero Serra, who was the first person to plant and cultivate European grapes in California during the 18th century. When his underling, Xavier (played by Ney) asks Junipero about his new blend, he says, “It shall be called, Cabernet Sauvignon, and it shall be served at all of the local steak restaurants and golf courses!”

The rest of the episode features acclaimed winemakers like Helen Keplinger and trips to celebrated wineries like Chateau Montelena, Stag’s Leap, Schramsberg, RD Winery (the first Vietnamese-owned winery in the region) and Chappellet. The show also finds Cedric introducing his own new wine, Zetta (the comedian plans to donate a portion of the proceeds from sales to literacy programs around the world, in honor of his mother, Rosetta, who worked as a reading specialist).

In an email to Rolling Stone, Cedric called making Wine Uncorked a “really fun and educational experience. I love wine and of course using comedy as way to fuse information with entertainment, is how we hope to make the indulgence of wine a more approachable and enjoyable experience for our viewing audience, Cheers!”

“Wine is often intimidating because of complicated wine jargon and its terminology,” Ney added in a statement. “With this show, Cedric and I aim to make wine approachable, fun and inclusive through the guests that join us and vineyards we visit. For example, in the first episode, we visit Napa Valley’s first Vietnamese owned winery and introduce Cedric’s personal wine, Zetta. We want people to have a great time and a lot of laughs while learning about the diversity of individuals that are creating great wine around the world.”

Wine Uncorked was made by Kala Entertainment and Spirits Network. It marks Spirits Networks’ first original wine programming, and the network plans to release two more original shows in the coming months.