The Breakdown: Director Catherine Hardwicke on ‘Don’t Look Deeper’

Ahead of the premiere of Don’t Look Deeper on Monday, Catherine Hardwicke discusses directing the Quibi series in the latest episode of Rolling Stone’s “The Breakdown.”

“It is a very provocative tale about technology and self-discovery,” Hardwicke says in the opening of the clip. “What makes you human? How deep does that go? Is it skin-deep, emotional intelligence? So it’s quite provocative I think, to explore these seams of technology and humanity.”

The series is set fifteen minutes into the future, as Merced, California teenager Aisha (Helena Howard) discovers she’s not human. It also stars Don Cheadle and Emily Mortimer. Hardwicke, who previously directed feature films Thirteen and Twilight, directed all 14 episodes.

“Helena Howard, she’s so raw and beautiful and emotional,” Hardwicke says. “She just dove into the character in such a beautiful way. Don Cheadle and Emily Mortimer contributed so much. They like these characters I think, because they’d never played characters like this. I just loved what the actors did.”

“We are seeing a lot of cool things on streamers and premium cable, where stories are going deeper into the internal lives of young people,” Hardwicke adds. “That’s fantastic. I’ve had so many people say to me that when they saw Thirteen when they were growing up, that’s the first time they felt a connection and it spoke to them. So the fact that there are more diverse voices out there telling more stories helps people feel more connected.”