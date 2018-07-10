‘Castle Rock’: Shawshank Prisoner Evokes Evil in New Stephen King Series

A mysterious prisoner brings new horrors to the sleepy Maine town of Castle Rock in the latest trailer for Stephen King and J.J. Abrams‘ anthology series. Castle Rock premieres July 25th on Hulu.

Castle Rock is the fictional town used in some of King’s most famous works including Cujo, The Dead Zone and “Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption.” Shawshank Prison plays a crucial role in the new series, when death-row attorney Henry Deaver (André Holland) is called back to his hometown to investigate the freak appearance of an unaccounted-for inmate (Bill Skarsgård).

But whatever evil lurks within the unnamed prisoner stretches far beyond the walls of Shawshank. The Castle Rock trailer is packed with plenty of chilling moments, like a young woman addressing churchgoers shrouded in bandages, cars flying off cliffs, people jumping off bridges and creepy cultish meetings in abandoned houses.

Castle Rock also stars Sissy Spacek, Melanie Lynskey, Jane Levy, Scott Glenn and Terry O’Quinn.