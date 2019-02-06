‘The Case Against Adnan Syed’ Trailer: HBO Docuseries Picks Up Where ‘Serial’ Left Off

HBO has unveiled the first trailer for The Case Against Adnan Syed, a years-in-the-making docuseries that continues the investigation launched by the Serial podcast.

The first look at the four-part docuseries provides an overview of Syed’s conviction for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee, the renewed interest in the case following the Serial podcast and Syed’s pending retrial.

The teaser also suggests that The Case Against Adnan Syed filmmakers, including Oscar-nominated documentarian Amy Berg, unearth new evidence in the case, though it’s unclear whether the evidence absolves Syed or solidifies his guilt.

“I know there are things that don’t look good for me,” Syed himself says via a phone call from prison in the trailer’s closing moments.

“With exclusive access to Adnan Syed, his family and his lawyers, director Amy Berg has been closely following their efforts to obtain justice, with the outcome

still to be determined — and possibly shaped by the investigation pursued within the series itself,” producers previously stated. The four-part HBO series will feature Rabia Chaudry, a longtime friend of Syed who hosted the post-Serial podcast Undisclosed. The series also boasts a score by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis.

The arrival of The Case Against Adnan Syed trailer comes just four days before the 20th anniversary of police finding the body of Hae Min Lee in Maryland’s Leakin Park on February 9th, 1999. The docuseries itself will air this spring on HBO.