Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne Are in a Faerie-Tale Romance in ‘Carnival Row’ Trailer

Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne play star-crossed lovers in a Victorian fantasy world in the new trailer for Carnival Row. The eight-episode series will premiere August 30th on Amazon Prime Video.

In the universe of the show, Delevingne plays a human-sized faerie, Vignette Stonemoss, who’s part of an influx of mythological refugees seeking safe harbor after humans invade their homelands. While living under an increasingly intolerant society where faeries suffer the prejudices of humans, Vignette begins a forbidden love affair with a human detective, Rycroft Philostrate, played by Bloom. As the pair try to keep their romance alive, Philostrate investigates a series of grizzly murders on Carnival Row, while Vignette harbors a deep secret that could endanger Philo’s world.

Carnival Row was created by René Echevarria and Travis Beacham. The supporting cast includes David Gyasi, Karla Crome, Indira Varma, Tamzin Merchant and Scott Reid. The series will feature music by Nathan Barr, who has composed the scores for The Americans, True Blood and Hemlock Grove.