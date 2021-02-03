 Watch Cardi B Visit 'Wayne's World' in Uber Eats' Super Bowl Ad - Rolling Stone
Watch Cardi B Visit ‘Wayne’s World’ in Uber Eats’ Super Bowl Ad

Rapper provides “shameless celebrity cameo” for commercial to support local restaurants

Cardi B visits the set of Wayne’s World in a nostalgia-driven Super Bowl ad from Uber Eats that doubles as a call to support local restaurants amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The reunion of Mike Myers’ Wayne Campbell and Dana Carvey’s Garth Algar was previously revealed in a teaser for the Super Bowl commercial, and on Wednesday the full Uber Eats ad debuted online, with Cardi B assisting with a “shameless celebrity cameo.”

“As a local access show, we want everyone to support local restaurants,” Wayne says in the Uber Eats ad. The trio then do a TikTok-styled wardrobe swap before partaking in an updated version of the public access show’s theme, “Local eats/Wayne’s World/Party time/Excellent!”

In a statement that accompanied the ad (via The Hollywood Reporter), Carvey said of the commercial, “Wayne and Garth are the happiest characters we’ve ever played, and it just seemed like the world really needs them right now.”

Cardi B added in a statement: “Y’all know I love to eat, and right now we have got to be supporting our local restaurants — like the Griddle Cafe in L.A. So many spots are struggling right now, and it’s up to us to eat local! That’s why I teamed up with Uber Eats and my boys Wayne and Garth to help.”

The Wayne’s World spot continues a Super Bowl time tradition of brands commodifying nostalgia for their very expensive ad spots: Over the past decade, Super Bowl ads have revisited Groundhog’s Day, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Home Alone, The Big Lebowski, and more.

In This Article: Cardi B, Wayne's World

