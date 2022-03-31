Fox News Touts Hiring of LGBTQ ‘Trailblazer’ Caitlyn Jenner as Its Hosts Attack LGBTQ Community

Caitlyn Jenner has parlayed her TV career and flopped California gubernatorial run into a new job as a contributor at Fox News.

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott announced the hiring Thursday, March 31, in a press release that noted Jenner’s first appearance on the network will be tonight on Hannity. It’s unclear what Jenner will discuss tonight, or going forward, but in a statement she said, “I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to Fox News Media’s millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people.”

Scott added, “Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all. She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”

Of course while Scott touts Jenner as “a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community,” many of Fox News’ most popular talking heads have been targeting the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. A major punching bag lately has been the Walt Disney Corporation, which everyone from Tucker Carlson to Laura Ingraham has been hammering as not only too woke, but pushing an explicit sexual agenda on children, because it opposed (after much hand-wringing) Florida’s new “Don’t Say Gay” legislation.

That said, Jenner — a registered Republican whom a former campaign advisor described as a fiscal conservative and social liberal — will still fit in fine with her new colleagues, certainly when it comes to those fiscal conservative policies that overwhelmingly benefit her and her super-wealthy cohort. But there’ll actually probably be plenty common ground on the social issues, too.

Another recent Fox News target has been Lia Thomas, the first openly trans athlete to win an NCAA Division I national championship. Of Thomas, Carlson recently said, “Female athletes are losing NCAA championships to men dressing up as women in order to cheat their way to victory.” Jenner, a former athlete herself, has largely agreed that Thomas should not be allowed to compete against other women. In a segment on Fox News back in January that may as well have been an audition for her new job, she stated, “We need to protect women’s sports. I feel sorry for the other athletes that are out there, especially at Penn or anybody she’s competing against… It’s not good for women’s sports.”