Bubba Wallace Rebuffs Trump’s Incorrect Twitter Tirade

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace brushed aside President Donald Trump’s belated and questionable remarks about him during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday.

Wallace is NASCAR’s only full-time black driver and has been an outspoken advocate for racial justice, wearing an “I Can’t Breathe” shirt at past races and painting his car with Black Lives Matter messaging. As such, tensions were high last month when — not long after NASCAR banned Confederate flags at its races — a noose was found in Wallace’s garage stall at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

The FBI conducted an investigation and found no evidence of a hate crime, concluding the noose had been hanging in the garage for at least a year and was reportedly being used as a door pull. Nearly two weeks later, Trump decided to weigh in, calling the incident a hoax on Twitter and saying Wallace should apologize to his NASCAR colleagues.

On Kimmel — where Anthony Anderson was serving as guest host — Wallace responded to the tweet, saying, “Yeah, you know when I first read it, I was like, man, there’s so much more things that are going on in the world that I feel like he should be worried about. But it’s hard to get people to understand, especially when the facts are delivered on the table, and they’ve been there for two weeks now. To be late to the party is one thing, and to be wrong on the factual information is another.”

Wallace did give Trump credit for referring to NASCAR officials and his fellow drivers as “great,” quipping, “The great officials that continue to stand behind me, NASCAR drivers and officials, that continue to stand behind me through it all — he got that part right.”