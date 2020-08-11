 Bryan Cranston Talks Covid-19, 'Breaking Bad' Fan Theory on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
Bryan Cranston Talks Covid-19, ‘Breaking Bad’ Fan Theory on ‘Fallon’

“I am not at liberty to disclose that kind of information without security clearances,” actor says of theory

Angie Martoccio

Bryan Cranston addressed a popular Breaking Bad fan theory while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

Cranston first gave details about contracting Covid-19 in March, which he tested positive for around the same time as Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. “They came out with it right away, and I thought ‘That’s great,'” he told Fallon. “There’s no need for another celebrity to say, ‘Hey, I got it too.’ So I just kept it quiet. We were very lucky. So many people are suffering desperately from this. My wife and I had a week of extreme exhaustion and some body aches, a little dry cough. And then it was gone.”

Once Cranston overcame the virus, he donated plasma. “I asked Tom where he went, and he gave me the address,” he said. The phlebotomist asked Cranston to post about it because there had been a decline in donors. “And I thought, there’s a good reason to just out myself and say, ‘I had it. I’m fine. And if you had it, and you’re fine now too, maybe you’ll consider donating plasma because it really does help them.'”

Cranston also discussed his recent reprise of former characters: Hal from Malcom in the Middle (via a Zoom reunion) and Breaking Bad‘s Walter White for El Camino. Fallon then asked the actor about a popular fan theory: that Walter White did not actually die in the Breaking Bad finale, but survived his injuries and took on the identity of Hal in Malcom in the Middle — making Breaking Bad a prequel to the sitcom.

“I am not at liberty to disclose that kind of information without security clearances,” Cranston cracked. “I think it’s fun. I don’t know. Walter White is definitely dead. He’s dead, he’s dead, he’s dead.”

