‘Bridgerton’ Brings Scandal to Regency-Era England: Watch the Trailer

Netflix has premiered the first teaser trailer for Bridgerton, the first series that the streaming platform has produced in partnership with Shonda Rhimes’ production company Shondaland (Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal). The eight-episode series premieres December 25th.

Inspired by Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels, Bridgerton takes place in Regency London high society and follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family, as she makes her debut onto the city’s competitive marriage market. As shown in the trailer, Daphne’s parade of suitors — and her older brother’s subsequent ruling out of many of them — becomes the unwitting subject of a local gossip column, written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews). In the midst of all this, sparks start to fly between Daphne and the rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

“You may not know me, and you never shall, but be forewarned, dear reader: I certainly know you,” Lady Whistledown warns in the trailer.

Bridgerton was created by Chris Van Dusen, and also stars Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Ruby Stokes, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, Ruth Gemmell, Bessie Carter, Harriet Cains, Polly Walker, Ben Miller, Sabrina Bartlett, Martins Imhangbe, and Lorraine Ashbourne.