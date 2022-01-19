 Netflix Shares First Look At Bridgerton Season 2 In New Photos - Rolling Stone
Netflix Shares Regal First Look at ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2

There’s also a peek at a few new characters, including Kate Sharma, portrayed by Simone Ashley, and Edwina Sharma, who will be played by Charithra Chandran

Bridgerton. (L to R) Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma in episode 201 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022
Bridgerton. Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in episode 202 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022
Bridgerton. (L to R) Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington, Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 201 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022
Bridgerton. (L to R) Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in episode 202 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022
Bridgerton. (L to R) Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in episode 203 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Netflix is making a return to the regal glitz and glam (and abundant sexiness) of 19th century England ahead of Bridgerton Season 2, premiering March 25.

In the newly shared collection of first-look photos, a number of the series’ key players make a return: sisters Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Eloise (Claudia Jessie) Bridgerton, her troubled brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), the devious Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), her social-climber mother Lady Portia Featherington (Polly Walker).

There’s also a peek at a few new characters, including Kate Sharma, portrayed by Simone Ashley, and Edwina Sharma, who will be played by Charithra Chandran.

Following the structure of the novels by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton season 2 will center around Anthony Bridgerton as he works to untangle his love life with Kate as his main romantic interest.

The Shonda Rhimes-produced series was a winter hit in the final weeks of 2020, scoring a renewal for a second season after less than a month on Netflix. A full year before the sophomore set of episodes were to premiere, Bridgerton received a greenlight for seasons three and four.

Ahead of season two, high-society gossip writer Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews) shared the message: “I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion. This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities.”

