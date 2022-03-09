 'Bridgerton': Netflix Unveils New Trailer Ahead of Season Two Release - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Zelensky Thirst Is Making Liberals Look Like Absolute Clowns
Home TV TV News

‘Bridgerton’ Is Back and Steamier Than Ever: Watch the Trailer Now

Much-anticipated second season of Shonda Rhimes-produced series arrives March 25

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Netflix has shared the latest trailer for the much-anticipated second season of Bridgerton ahead of the series’ return to the streaming service on March 25.

Based on the novels by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton season 2 will center around Anthony Bridgerton as he works to untangle his love life; as evidenced by the trailer, the second season will feature the fan-favorite Pall Mall game captured in the novels.

The hit Shonda Rhimes-produced series received a renewal for a second season after less than a month on Netflix, and a year before even Season 2 arrived, was greenlit for seasons three and four.

Ahead of season two, high-society gossip writer Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews) previously shared the message: “I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion. This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities.”

In This Article: Bridgerton, Netflix

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.