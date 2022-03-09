‘Bridgerton’ Is Back and Steamier Than Ever: Watch the Trailer Now

Netflix has shared the latest trailer for the much-anticipated second season of Bridgerton ahead of the series’ return to the streaming service on March 25.

Based on the novels by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton season 2 will center around Anthony Bridgerton as he works to untangle his love life; as evidenced by the trailer, the second season will feature the fan-favorite Pall Mall game captured in the novels.

The hit Shonda Rhimes-produced series received a renewal for a second season after less than a month on Netflix, and a year before even Season 2 arrived, was greenlit for seasons three and four.

Ahead of season two, high-society gossip writer Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews) previously shared the message: “I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion. This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities.”