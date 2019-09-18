‘Breaking Bad’ Movie Will Get Limited Theatrical Release

The Breaking Bad sequel movie, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, will receive a limited theatrical release alongside its arrival on Netflix.

The film will premiere on the streaming service October 11th, while screenings will be held between October 11th and 13th in 68 cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico (where the movie and show were filmed). El Camino is also set to air on AMC — the network that broadcast Breaking Bad — early next year.

Announced last month, El Camino finds Aaron Paul reprising the role of Jesse Pinkman and picks up exactly where the show’s final episode left off: With Pinkman driving away in an El Camino after — spoiler alert — Walter White (Bryan Cranston) frees him from the meth lab where he’s been forced into work by a rival gang. Per a synopsis of the film: “In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.”

Along with Paul returning as Jesse, El Camino will feature over 10 different characters from the original series, though creator Vince Gilligan would only name two of them in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.: Jesse’s dim witted associates and periodic coworkers, Badger (Matt L. Jones) and Skinny Pete (Charles Baker).

Elsewhere in the THR piece, Paul spoke about the surprise phone call he received from Gilligan about the film — “I would follow Vince into a fire. That’s how much I trust the man” — and what it was like returning to the role of Jesse.

“It was so easy for me to just jump into where Jesse’s at mentally, emotionally, because I lived and breathed everything he went through and then some, and so, honestly, it felt like a part of me had gone through that as well,” Paul said. “All I had to do was just memorize these words and then play them out when they yelled ‘action.’”