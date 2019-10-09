‘Breaking Bad Experience’ Pop-Up to Open in Los Angeles

Walter White is once again inspiring some concocted indulgences, but this time it’s in the form of a new experience that will be opening in Los Angeles, California later this month. The new pop-up, dubbed Breaking Bad Experience, is launching in conjunction with Netflix’s upcoming El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie starring Aaron Paul, which will be released on Friday.

Breaking Bad may have ended six years ago with White (portrayed by Bryan Cranston) presumably dead, but its appeal has had a lasting impact, spawning spinoff Better Call Saul and the upcoming El Camino. The popular Breaking Bad series centered on White, a chemistry teacher who starts cooking meth and spirals into a life of crime with his student Jesse Pinkman (portayed by Paul), and it serves as the backdrop for the pop-up that takes place in West Hollywood, as The Hollywood Reporter notes.

The interactive experience inspired by Vince Gilligan’s AMC show includes set re-creations from all five seasons of the series, do-it-yourself “chemically reactive” cocktails and show-inspired menu items.

Created by the same team who conceived pop-ups inspired by Saved by the Bell (Saved by the Max) and Beverly Hills 90210 (Peach Pit), the group has had an established track record for bringing nostalgic TV places to life.

Breaking Bad Experience will open at 7100 Santa Monica Blvd in West Hollywood on October 16th and it runs through the end of the year. Tickets are available now.