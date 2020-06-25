 Watch the Official Trailer for the TV Adaptation of 'Brave New World' - Rolling Stone
Utopia Ain’t All It’s Cracked Up to Be in New ‘Brave New World’ Trailer

Alden Ehrenreich, Jessica Brown Findlay, Harry Lloyd and Demi Moore will star in adaptation of Aldous Huxley classic

Jon Blistein

Peacock has shared a new trailer for its adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s 1932 sci-fi classic, Brave New World, which is set to premiere alongside the launch of NBC’s new streaming service, July 15th.

The show stars Alden Ehrenreich as John the Savage, the young man taken from the Savage Land to live in the utopia that is New London by two of its denizens, Lenina Crowne (played by Jessica Brown Findlay) and Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd). The new trailer finds John trying to navigate his impossibly pristine surroundings, where everyone’s happiness is assured thanks to their regular use of a drug called soma. But, outsider that he is, John naturally starts to see all the evil lurking behind the perfect facade, prompting New London’s leaders to do what they can to stop a potential reckoning.

Brave New World will also star Demi Moore, Hannah John-Kamen, Sen Mitsuji, Joseph Morgan, Nina Sosanya and Kylie Bunbury.

In This Article: Alden Ehrenreich, NBC

