 Watch Brad Pitt Portray Dr. Anthony Fauci on 'SNL at Home' - Rolling Stone
Watch Brad Pitt Portray Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘SNL at Home’

“When I hear things like the virus can be cured if everyone takes the Tide Pod Challenge, I’ll be there to say, ‘please don’t.'”

Brad Pitt portrayed and paid tribute to Dr. Anthony Fauci on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live at Home.

Earlier in the month, when asked who should inevitably play him on SNL, Dr. Fauci jokingly told CNN, “Oh, Brad Pitt, of course.” That dream casting became a reality Saturday in the cold open sketch where Pitt’s Fauci attempted to stem the spread of the misinformation that President Donald Trump has been telling the American people.

Like when Trump said we’d find a vaccine “relatively soon.” “Relatively soon is an interesting phrase. Relative to the entire history of earth? Sure, the vaccine is going to come real fast,” Pitt’s Fauci said in the disease expert’s raspy voice. “But if you were going to tell a friend, ‘I’ll be over relatively soon’ and then showed up a year and a half later, well, your friend may be relatively pissed off.

And when Trump said the virus would disappear like a “miracle.”  “A miracle would be great! Who doesn’t love miracles? But miracles shouldn’t be Plan A,” Pitt’s Fauci said. “Even ‘Sully’ tried to land at the airport first.”

Pitt’s Fauci added of Trump’s disinfectant claims, “When I hear things like the virus can be cured if everyone takes the Tide Pod Challenge, I’ll be there to say, ‘please don’t.'”

At the end of the sketch, Pitt removed his wig and glasses and addressed the camera. “And to the real Dr. Fauci, thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time,” Pitt said. “And thank you to the medical workers, first responders and their families for being on the front line.”

Anthony Fauci, Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live

