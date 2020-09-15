 Bob Woodward Shares New Audio Clip of Trump on 'Colbert' - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Emmys 2020: Who Will Win, Who Should Win, Who Got Robbed
Home TV TV News

‘Late Show’: Bob Woodward Shares Audio of Trump Talking Covid-19

Journalist discusses what president knew about Covid-19, and how his tone can often be more revealing than his words

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

On The Late Show Monday, Bob Woodward shared a previously unreleased audio excerpt from a conversation with President Donald Trump where the president once again revealed he understood how serious Covid-19 was in private while downplaying it public.

The tape, Woodward told Stephen Colbert, came from an interview with Trump recorded in mid-April, as the pandemic first peaked in parts of the country. At the start of the tape, Trump tells Woodward that the coronavirus is “so easily transmissible, you wouldn’t even believe it,” then adds that during a recent Oval Office meeting, someone sneezed and “the entire room bailed out, OK? Including me, by the way.”

After the clip played, Woodward mentioned Trump’s indoor rally in Nevada Sunday, saying, “I mean there’s God knows how many people there, all packed together. I wonder if someone sneezed in the front row, that Trump would bail out again and get out of the way?”

Elsewhere in the interview, Woodward discussed why he thinks Trump was so willing to speak with him for his book, Rage, and how with Trump, his tone can frequently be more revealing than the actual words he’s using. Woodward says he asked Trump about the Black Lives Matter movement and “whether he understood, as a privileged white person like myself, if he comprehended the anger and pain that black people feel. And he just said, ‘Oh, wow, you should hear yourself, you drank the Kool-Aid.’ He scorned me, ridiculed me — on paper that’s one thing, when you hear the voice, it’s much larger than the words on the page.”

In This Article: Bob Woodward, Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Late-Night TV, Stephen Colbert

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1343: Beatles Breakup 50th Anniversary
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.