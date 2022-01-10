Pete Davidson Says Bob Saget Helped Him Through ‘Rough Mental Health Stuff’

Pete Davidson remembered Bob Saget’s kindness and constant support in a short but sweet tribute to the comedian who died Sunday, Jan. 9, at the age of 65.

In a note shared via the Instagram of writer/comic Dave Sirus, Davidson called Saget “one of the nicest men on the planet.” He continued: “When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff. He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in anyway he can — connecting us with doctors and new things we can try. He would check in on me and make sure I was okay.”

Davidson ended by writing, “I love you Bob it was an honor to know you. Thank you for your kindness and friendship. My condolences to the family.”

Saget was found unresponsive in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grand Lakes, after authorities responded to a call. A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, “We have no information on cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. This is all the information we have for release at this time and we do not anticipate further updates. The Medical Examiner’s Office will ultimately determine cause and manner of death.”

Saget’s family issued a statement, saying, “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

Others who have paid tribute to Saget include Gilbert Gottfried and several Full House co-stars, including John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. “Bob was the most loving, compassionate, and generous man,” the Olsens said. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife, and family and are sending our condolences.”