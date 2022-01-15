Bob Saget Mourned By ‘Full House’ Cast, Comedians At Funeral

Bob Saget was mourned Friday during a Los Angeles funeral service attended by his Full House costars and numerous other Hollywood celebrities.

According to TMZ, hundreds gathered at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills to honor the late comedian, who died suddenly on Jan. 9 at the age of 65.

Full House actresses Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who played Saget’s daughters in the beloved long-running sitcom, were all in attendance, while co-stars John Stamos and Dave Coulier served as pallbearers during the ceremony.

“Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man,” the Olsen twins said in a statement to Rolling Stone following Saget’s death. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock,” Stamos wrote on Twitter Sunday. “I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Other guests at Saget’s funeral included John Mayer, Dave Chappelle, Kathy Griffin, Chris Rock, Seth Green, Norman Lear, Jeff Ross and Judd Apatow, according to TMZ.

While Saget’s wholesome stints as the widowed Danny Tanner on Full House and the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos made him a household name, it was ultimately Saget’s penchant for raunchy, ribald humor that endeared him to a generation of comics — including Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson.

“Bob Saget was one of the nicest men on the planet,” Davidson wrote in a letter posted to social media. “When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff.”

Saget was found unresponsive in his hotel room on Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene. The incident remains under investigation, but officials say there is no evidence drug use or foul play contributed to Saget’s death.