Bob Saget Died From Head Trauma, Family Says

Bob Saget died after accidentally hitting his head, his family said in a statement on Wednesday. The late comedian and Full House star was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on Jan. 9. A cause of death had not been released at the time and authorities said they found no signs of foul play or drug use.

In a statement on Wednesday, Saget’s family thanked fans for the outpouring of love they’ve received. “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us. The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” his family said, via The Hollywood Reporter. “No drugs or alcohol were involved. As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s office, Saget was found unresponsive in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, after authorities responded to a call at 4:00 p.m. on the afternoon of Jan. 9. Authorities pronounced Saget dead at the scene. The evening before, he had performed in Jacksonville as part of his “I Don’t Do Negative” stand-up tour.

Last month, the family confirmed the news, sharing: “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”