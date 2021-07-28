Bob Odenkirk ‘Stable’ After ‘Heart-Related Incident’

Bob Odenkirk, the star of AMC’s Better Call Saul, is in stable condition on Wednesday following a heart-related incident, according to reps for the actor. Odenkirk had been filming on set in New Mexico for Better Call Saul on Tuesday, when he was rushed to the hospital after collapsing.

“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident,” his reps said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

Better Call Saul is in production for its sixth and final season. The 58-year-old star collapsed during shooting for the show on Tuesday and crew members called an ambulance to take him to the hospital. He remained hospitalized on Tuesday night.

Better Call Saul, the offshoot prequel series to Breaking Bad, follows the trajectory of a shifty Jimmy McGill as he transforms into criminal defense lawyer Saul Goodman, who hasn’t completely shed his conman beginnings, though he works towards gaining respect. Odenkirk has been nominated for four Golden Globes and four Emmys for his role in the series. He also recently appeared in the lead role for action film, Nobody, which arrived in March.

In the wake of the news, fans and colleagues alike voiced their support of the actor on social media, including Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston.

“Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul,” Cranston wrote on Instagram, adding, “Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you.”

The 13-episode final season of Better Call Saul is expected to premiere next year.