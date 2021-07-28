 Bob Odenkirk Hospitalized After Collapsing on 'Better Call Saul' Set - Rolling Stone
Bob Odenkirk Hospitalized After Collapsing on ‘Better Call Saul’ Set

Actor was working on sixth and final season of AMC show

Bob Odenkirk arrives at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Bob Odenkirk was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after collapsing while on set for AMC’s Better Call Saul, as Variety reports. The location of the incident remains unclear.

Better Call Saul is in production for its sixth and final season. The 58-year-old actor collapsed during shooting for the show on Tuesday and crew members called an ambulance to take him to the hospital, where he is currently undergoing medical treatment. The cause of the collapse has not been disclosed. TMZ first reported the news.

Better Call Saul centers around Odenkirk’s character, lawyer Saul Goodman, who was first introduced in Breaking Bad. The offshoot prequel series follows the trajectory of a shifty Jimmy McGill as he transforms into criminal defense lawyer Saul Goodman, who showcases glimmers of his conman beginnings while also working towards respectability as an attorney. The role has garnered Odenkirk four Golden Globe nominations and four Emmy nominations. He also recently appeared in the lead role for action film, Nobody, which arrived in March.

The 13-episode final season of Better Call Saul is slated to premiere next year.

