S’all Good, Man: Bob Odenkirk Is Back on ‘Better Call Saul’ After Heart Attack

Bob Odenkirk has returned to AMC’s Better Call Saul following what he described as “a small heart attack,” which led to his hospitalization in late July. The show is in production for its sixth and final season.

On Wednesday, the actor shared an update on Twitter along with a photo of him in makeup on set. “Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people,” he wrote. “BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!”

The 58-year-old actor previously collapsed while on set in New Mexico, where crew members called an ambulance to take him to the hospital. While there, he underwent treatment for what his reps said was a “heart-related incident” in a statement to Rolling Stone, and added that he was in “stable condition”

Better Call Saul centers around Odenkirk’s titular character, lawyer Saul Goodman, who was first introduced in Breaking Bad. The offshoot prequel series follows the trajectory of a shifty Jimmy McGill as he transforms into criminal defense lawyer Saul Goodman, who showcases glimmers of his conman beginnings while also working toward respectability as an attorney. Odenkirk has been nominated for four Golden Globes and four Emmys for his role in the series.