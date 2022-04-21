 Bob Odenkirk to Stay on AMC Post-'Saul' With New Series 'Straight Man' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Supply and Demand at the Speed of Cannabis
Home TV TV News

Bob Odenkirk to Stay on AMC Post-‘Saul’ With New Series ‘Straight Man’

Actor will go from playing sleazy lawyer in New Mexico to midlife crisis-suffering English professor in Rust Belt in new drama

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: Bob Odenkirk attends the 39th annual PaleyFest LA - "Better Call Saul" at Dolby Theatre on April 09, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: Bob Odenkirk attends the 39th annual PaleyFest LA - "Better Call Saul" at Dolby Theatre on April 09, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Bob Odenkirk

FilmMagic

Although Better Call Saul is now in its sixth and final season, it won’t be long before Bob Odenkirk returns to AMC: The network officially announced Thursday that the actor will star in the upcoming series Straight Man.

The drama, based on a Richard Russo novel, was put in development two weeks ago, but AMC formally greenlit the series Thursday. Straight Man will see Odenkick make the jump from a sleazy lawyer in New Mexico caught between drug lords to playing an English department chair at a Rust Belt college battling a midlife crisis.

Aaron Zelman and Paul Lieberstein (a.k.a. Toby from The Office) will adapt and co-showrun the series, with the eight-episode first season due out in 2023, Variety reports.

Related Stories

'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Premiere: Kim Wexler Breaks Bad
How to Watch ‘Better Call Saul’ Online: Where to Stream the 'Breaking Bad' Spin-Off

Related Stories

smart home how to guide
RS Recommends: 5 Devices You Need to Set Up Your Smart Home
How True Is 'Respect'? Fact-Checking the Aretha Franklin Biopic

“I am thrilled that AMC is embracing the unique scenario and characters in Paul and Aaron’s adaptation of Straight Man,” Odenkirk, who will also executive-produce the series, said in a statement. “I have loved the mix of comedy and drama in Better Call Saul, and this is another story with a unique dynamic, and the kind of closely observed character writing and exploration that AMC has become the touchstone for. It’s going to be fun to play and watch!”

With Straight Man, Odenkirk will have now spent at least the past 15 years as a fixture on AMC, having first appeared as Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad starting in Season 2 and continuing through six seasons of his own spinoff series. According to Variety, Odenkirk isn’t the only Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul veteran staying in-house as AMC has also ordered The Driver starring Giancarlo Esposito, or the Chicken Man, Gus Fring.

“The saying goes ‘the third times a charm,’ but when it comes to Bob Odenkirk on AMC, the first and second times were about as charming, captivating, and viscerally entertaining as it gets,” AMC entertainment president Dan McDermott said in a statement. “As Better Call Saul begins its epic sixth and final season, we could not be more excited by the prospect of keeping Bob at home on AMC and watching him breathe life into another nuanced, complicated, and unforgettable character.”

In This Article: AMC, Better Call Saul, Bob Odenkirk

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.