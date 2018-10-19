‘Black Monday’: New Series Trailer Shows Wall Street’s Darkest Day

Showtime unveiled the first trailer for Black Monday, a comedy series about the worst day in Wall Street history. The 10-episode series stars Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall and is executive produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

The trailer, which opens with a vintage Showtime intro, arrives on the 31st anniversary of the infamous financial incident. “Black Monday takes viewers back to October 19, 1987 – Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. To this day, no one knows who caused it … until now,” Showtime said of the series.

“It’s the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine and the glass ceiling.”

Cheadle plays a fast-talking, cocaine-toting stockbroker who declares in the trailer, “I am black Moses and I am going to put the ‘brother’ in Lehman Brothers,” while Rannells’ character declares, “I’m gonna become the biggest swinging dick on Wall Street.”

The trailer, soundtracked by Lil Wayne’s “Uproar,” captures the excess that comes with a healthy market and the dramatic fall from financial grace that arrived on Black Monday. The series’ pilot, directed by Rogen and Goldberg, premieres on Showtime on January 20th.