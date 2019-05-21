×
Rolling Stone
‘Black Mirror’: Miley Cyrus, Andrew Scott Join Tech Dystopia in New Trailers

Episode names, new season plot details also revealed

Netflix released three teaser-trailers for the sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror Season Five, to premiere exclusively on the streaming platform on June 5th. Netflix also revealed the titles for the three-episode season.

The first episode, Smithereens, centers around a cab driver with a hidden agenda. It will star Andrew Scott (fresh off his role as the priest in Fleabag season 2), Damson Idris and Topher Grace.

The second episode is titled Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too, and stars Miley Cyrus as an international pop singer peddling a line of toy robots to her teen fans. But one such fan gets way more than she bargained for. The episode also stars Angourie Rice and Madison Davenport.

The season concludes on Striking Vipers, which centers around a man cheating on his partner through a mysterious dating app. The episode stars Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff and Ludi Lin.

