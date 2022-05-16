‘Black Mirror’ Returning to Netflix for Long-Awaited Season 6

Given how extensively the world has become its own real-life season of Black Mirror, it almost went unnoticed that the hit Netflix series hasn’t released any new material since June 2019. But now, a sixth season of the hit anthology series is on its way, reports Variety.

The new installment is still in its early development days as casting begins for the new season that is said to be lengthier than its predecessor. Season Five was comprised of three episodes: Striking Vipers with Anthony Mackie and Yahya Abdul-Matteen II, Smithereens with Sherlock star Andrew Scott, and Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too, which starred Miley Cyrus.

Creator Charlie Brooker and creative partner Annabel Jones have also been expanding the scope of Black Mirror from season to season, introducing interim specials and films like the 2018 interactive film Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

Sources close to the production tell Variety that Black Mirror season six will continue to adopt a more cinematic approach, with each hour-plus long episode receiving a film-like treatment. However, as for the content of the episodes themselves, it remains unclear which direction Brooker is heading.

“At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those,” Brooker told Radio Times magazine back in 2020. “I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

A premiere date for Black Mirror Season Six has not yet been announced.