×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
Read Next Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School: Commission Concludes Teachers Should Be Armed Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Watch Billy Eichner Parade Lin-Manuel Miranda Around New York City

Comedian uses ‘Hamilton’ star to bring joy to unsuspecting strangers

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Billy Eichner shepherded Lin-Manuel Miranda around the streets of New York, bringing joy and confusion to passersby in the latest installment of Billy On the Street.

Eichner enlisted Miranda for a game called “Is Anybody Happy?” and attempted to use the Hamilton star to cheer up strangers in these dark, depressing times. The pair found plenty of success as they ran into one woman who was listening to the Hamilton soundtrack and another who’d coincidentally contributed some Garfield fan-art to a recent 40th anniversary collection that Miranda wrote the forward for.

Of course Eichner also threw some chaos into the proceedings. He scolded a filmmaker, chastised a woman for not being on Twitter and loudly informed one woman that Meryl Streep was among Miranda’s co-stars in the upcoming Mary Poppins sequel. The clip ended with Eichner approaching a man while chanting, “Love is love is love,” a reference to a sonnet Miranda read after winning a Tony. Whether or not the man knew where the line was from, he joined Eichner and Miranda in the hypnotic chant, which continued until Miranda peeled off and Eichner abruptly barked at him, “Where’d you go?”

Billy On the Street ended its run on TruTV in February 2017, though the show is now being produced as a short-form web series by the ride-sharing company Lyft. Along with Miranda, the latest slate of clips have featured Tiffany Haddish and Emma Stone.

In This Article: Billy Eichner, Lin-Manuel Miranda

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1322: December 2, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad