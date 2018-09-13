See Billy Eichner Argue With Emma Stone About Instagram

Billy Eichner and Emma Stone bombard New Yorkers with questions about social media and film in the new installment of Billy on the Street.

Eichner opens the episode with a rhetorical red herring. “So many questions on our mind: Will our country always be this divided? Are our civil rights once again at stake? Will the United States continue to alienate our closest allies? Will our president be convicted of a crime?” But he doesn’t ask any of these questions as he stalks the streets, microphone in hand. Instead, he asks bystanders whether or not Emma Stone should be on Instagram.

Most of his interviewees actually don’t appear to care about Stone’s Instagram presence. But Eichner does find one woman who is flabbergasted that the star actress is not on the popular social media platform. “How do you find about the latest things?” she asks Stone, seemingly in shock.

Many of the rapid-fire street conversations take quick left turns. When Eichner asks one man about his favorite Emma Stone movie, he picks the Harry Potter franchise, which actually starred Emma Watson. One older gentleman narrates a lengthy story about seeing Stone’s La La Land film five different times.

The previous season of Billy on the Street ended in February 2017. In September, Eichner announced that the show was leaving its previous network home, truTV.

The new season is being produced by the ride-sharing company Lyft in conjunction with Funny or Die. It will feature eight shorter episodes. In addition to Stone, star guests include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tiffany Haddish, Kate McKinnon.

In a statement, Eichner noted that “this is a very divisive, anxiety-ridden time.” He added, “I hope these new segments … give people a small burst of joy.”