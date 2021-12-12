Billie Eilish Plays Twerking, Tiktoking Nurse on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Billie Eilish celebrated her last week of being a teenager by hosting and performing on Saturday Night Live. The Grammy-winning pop star walked onstage for her monologue “dressed like Mrs. Claus going to the club.”

During the brief intro, Eilish poked fun at her age, saying the reason she started wearing baggy clothes was because she was “two kids stacked on top of each other trying to get into an R-rated movie.” Speaking of movies, Eilish said that her mom warned her at an early age (nine) that she should never, ever act, before pulling her mom onstage.

Billie’s mom wasn’t her only family in Studio 8H. Shortly after, Finneas made a cameo during a sketch in which Eilish plays an oblivious nurse twerking on TikTok. Later, Eilish plays a spiteful, pajama-wearing Christmas card, a schoolgirl who unwisely invites her kooky neighbor (Kate McKinnon) to Christmas dinner, and — best of all — a Business Garden Inn & Suites & Hotel Room & Inn spokesperson. Best line? “You want a yogurt? Wake up at 4, bitch.”

Eilish is up for seven Grammy Awards in 2022 for her second album, Happier Than Ever. In 2020, her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? swept the awards ceremony and ranked at 397 on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.