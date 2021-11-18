Billie Eilish, Paul Rudd, Charli XCX to Cap Off 2021 for ‘Saturday Night Live’

Billie Eilish, Paul Rudd and Charli XCX are among the lineup heading to Saturday Night Live in December, rounding out the final two 2021 episodes.

First up is Eilish on Dec. 11, where the singer will serve as both host and musical guest. It marks the first time she will appear as a host for the sketch show. She previously performed during the Season 45 premiere in 2019, which was hosted by Woody Harrelson. The singer released Happier Than Ever in July.

To close out SNL‘s 2021, Rudd will host on Dec. 18 with Charli XCX as the musical guest. The show will be Rudd’s fifth time hosting the show. Rudd appears in the new Apple+ series The Shrink Next Door and stars in the film Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Charli XCX recently dropped the video for her collaboration with Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens, “New Shapes.”

This weekend, Simu Liu will host and Saweetie will help close out SNL’s November slate when she performs. The rapper released a string of singles this year, including her hit “Best Friend,” with Doja Cat, as well as “Slow Clap,” with Gwen Stefani, and “Fast (Motion).” Saweetie is set to release her debut studio album, Pretty Bitch Music, early next year.