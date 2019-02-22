Watch Bill Hader Juggle Killing Onstage and Off in ‘Barry’ Season Two Trailer

Bill Hader returns as the ruthless hitman-turned-aspiring actor in the hilarious new trailer for Season Two of Barry, set to premiere March 31st on HBO.

The new clip finds Hader’s titular character struggling to extricate himself from his crime-filled past, even taking a job at an athletic store as he tries to refine his craft on the stage. Nevertheless, Barry is unable to escape the disconcertingly chipper Chechen mobster, NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan), as well as his old partner, Monroe Funches (Stephen Root).

Despite the constant specter of violence in his life, Barry does his best to forge a relationship with Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg) and turn the trauma and guilt of being a hitman into a great performance. But even the advice of his acting coach, Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler), isn’t always particularly reassuring. “Barry, there is an inherent darkness in you – I had the same instinct about Charlie Manson,” Cousineau says. “I looked in the mirror and said, ‘Fella you better get out of that guy’s band.’”

Barry picked up six Emmy nominations for its debut season, with Hader and Winkler winning Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy, respectively.