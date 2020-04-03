 Bill Gates on Fighting Coronavirus, Future Epidemics on 'Daily Show' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next 'Coffee and Kareem': A Crime Against Comedy Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Bill Gates Discusses His Prophetic Epidemic ‘TED Talk’ on ‘The Daily Show’

Microsoft co-founder/philanthropist predicted an outbreak similar to the coronavirus in 2015, and explained why he’s hopeful we’ll now be prepared for the next one

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Bill Gates discussed his TED Talk, which predicted a debilitating pandemic, during an interview with Trevor Noah on The Daily Social Distancing Show Thursday. He also talked about the coronavirus and the steps that must be taken to beat it and prevent a future outbreak.

In 2015, Gates gave a presentation in which he gamed out a potential scenario that showed just how unprepared the world would be for an outbreak of a highly contagious respiratory disease like COVID-19. Gates said he gave the talk and reiterated his points in future articles and presentations in the hopes that it might prompt governments to better prepare for such a pandemic, although, of course, as he noted few really followed through.

“This keeps me up at night, more than war, which is no small thing,” Gates said. “And yet, in terms of being systematic about, OK, let’s run a simulation and see how we would reach out to the private sector for tests or ventilators, and what kind of quarantine we would do — as we enter into this, we haven’t practiced at all. Every state is being forced to figure things out on their own. It’s very ad hoc. It’s not like when a war comes and we’ve done 20 simulations of various types of threats and we’ve made sure that the trainings, communications, the logistics, all those pieces, fall into place very rapidly.”

Related

Finneas O'Connell arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, in Beverly Hills, Calif92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, USA - 09 Feb 2020
'MTV Unplugged' Announces 'At Home' Livestream Series
Glasses Make a Comeback as CDC Warns Against Touching Your Eyes

Related

Keith Urban
Flashback: See Keith Urban's Dazzling Thanksgiving NFL Halftime Show
Phil Anselmo Remembers Dimebag Darrell: 'I Think of Him Every Day'

Elsewhere, Gates spoke about what lessons we can learn from how South Korea and China tried to contain the virus, the importance of increasing and prioritizing testing to help the case rate plateau, and what the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is doing to fund research and development of potential vaccines. Toward the end of the interview, Gates spoke about possible scenarios where things like schools and some businesses might be able to start re-opening in the summer — with some cautionary measures still in place — and how he hopes this experience will prepare us for the future.

“One thing I feel good about is — this is such a big change to the world — that this time it won’t be like Ebola, which was just there in West Africa or Central Africa,” he said. “This time, the tens of billions [of dollars] to have the diagnostics standing by, the manufacturing standing by, this time we will get ready for the next epidemic.”

In This Article: Bill Gates, coronavirus, covid-19, Late-Night TV, The Daily Show, Trevor Noah

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.