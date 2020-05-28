Bill Burr Deals With Daddy Issues and Lamaze Classes in New ‘F Is for Family’ Trailer

Comedian Bill Burr and Michael Price’s animated comedy, F Is for Family, has shared a new trailer for its fourth season, set to premiere June 12th on Netflix.

Burr stars in the Seventies-set show as the Murphy family patriarch, Frank, while Laura Dern voices his wife, Sue. The new season is centered around the impending delivery of their fourth child, although the unexpected arrival of Frank’s estranged father (voiced by Jonathan Banks) dredges up a host of daddy issues that rattle Frank’s attempts to raise his own kids.

The new clip is packed with Lamaze classes, brutal hockey fights, father-son feuds that span multiple generations, extremely awkward band practices, and a few endearingly dorky Lord of the Rings references for good measure.

F Is for Family also features voice work from Justin Long, Sam Rockwell, Haley Reinhart, and Debi Derryberry.