‘Big Mouth’ Parodies ‘When Harry Met Sally’ in Teaser for ‘My Furry Valentine’ Special

Big Mouth previews a surreal Valentine’s Day for the show’s permanently aroused tweens in a trailer announcing the “My Furry Valentine” special, which hits Netflix on February 8th.

The wacky clip includes make-out sessions, romantic meals, dance sequences, Coach Steve showing off his “girlfriend Reese’s Wertherspoons” (a hodgepodge of candy and household items fashioned onto a mop) and a cafeteria-set fake orgasm sequence that nods to When Harry Met Sally. Elsewhere, Andrew (John Mulaney) reveals his plan to “flip the script” on Valentine’s Day as he throws on a beret.

Comedian Nick Kroll created, executive produces and voices several characters for Big Mouth. The raunchy animated sitcom, which debuted its first season in 2017, also features the voices of Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Jenny Slate, Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph.

Big Mouth Season Two hit Netflix in October 2018, and the network renewed the series for a third installment the following month.