The Star of ‘Big Mouth’ Season 4 Is Anxiety

The Big Mouth gang have one anxious summer in Season 4, out December 4th on Netflix.

The trailer features the crew going to summer camp, as Connie the Hormone Monstress (Maya Rudolph) exclaims, “Welcome back, bitches!” John Oliver voices the camp counselor, Harry, while Maria Bamford stars as the anxiety-ridden insect Tito the Mosquito. She bites Nick Birch (voiced by co-creator Nick Kroll) and immediately apologizes.

This season will mark the emergence of Ayo Edebiri as Missy, who replaced Jenny Slate. Slate publicly apologized for voicing a black character on the show last summer.

“I was definitely a very uncomfortable child, so I think the show speaks to that and a lot of those feelings, which still resonate with me as an adult,” Edebiri recently told Variety. “I’m back home in my childhood bedroom right now and on my bookshelf in between A Series of Unfortunate Events is Bill Clinton’s autobiography and Nelson Mandela’s autobiography and a translation of The Iliad in Latin. I was a true dork. So I don’t think I have to go too far to connect with Missy.”

Guest stars for this season include Zach Galifianakis, Seth Rogen, Josie Totah, Lena Waithe, Quinta Brunson, Sterling K. Brown, Paul Giamatti, Maya Erskine, and Anna Konkle.