Watch ‘Big Mouth’ Tease ‘Queer Eye’ Crossover in New Trailer

The always angry, anxious, confused and horny teens of Big Mouth return in the new trailer for the animated series, which also teases a cheeky crossover with another Netflix hit, Queer Eye. The show returns to the streaming service for its third season October 4th.

The clip opens with Jessi (Jessi Klein) learning about the wonders of masturbation and the orgasm on a Price Is Right-style game show called “Do the Thing!!” and the trailer only gets more ridiculous from there. Nick (Nick Kroll) finds himself in the throes of some very toxic masculinity, Andrew (John Mulaney) tries to reckon with the fact that he’s got the hots for his cousin and Missy (Jenny Slate) finally gets a big puberty push from her new hormone monster.

The Season Three trailer closes with the cast of Queer Eye taking on the impossible task of rebooting the life of the hapless Coach Steve. When Jonathan Van Ness asks Coach Steve about his current grooming situation, the latter cheerfully replies, “I call it the brush, cause it’s one brush I use for all my parts — my head, my teeth, my peena and my asshole!”

Season Three of Big Mouth also stars Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Thandie Newton and Ali Wong.