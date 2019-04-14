‘Big Little Lies’: HBO Drops First Trailer for Series’ Season 2

Ahead of the season premiere of Game of Thrones, HBO dropped the first trailer for the second season of another of the network’s most anticipated series, Big Little Lies.

The minute-long clip picks up where the lives of the now-infamous “Monterey Five” – played by Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz – left off in the acclaimed first season.

“It’s like we all have scarlet letters on our back,” Woodley’s Jane says in the preview.

Meryl Streep, a new addition to the cast, portrays the mother of Season 1’s victim and tries to uncover the truth behind the character’s death. “I want to know what happened that night,” Streep’s character says. “I’m very tempted to ask you but I don’t think I’d get the truth, would I?”

The seven-episode Season 2 of Big Little Lies premieres on HBO on June 9th.