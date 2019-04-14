×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Trump's Fed Nominee Isn't a 'Big Believer in Democracy' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

‘Big Little Lies’: HBO Drops First Trailer for Series’ Season 2

Meryl Streep joins cast for acclaimed drama’s second season, premiering June 9th

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ahead of the season premiere of Game of Thrones, HBO dropped the first trailer for the second season of another of the network’s most anticipated series, Big Little Lies.

The minute-long clip picks up where the lives of the now-infamous “Monterey Five” – played by Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz – left off in the acclaimed first season.

“It’s like we all have scarlet letters on our back,” Woodley’s Jane says in the preview.

Meryl Streep, a new addition to the cast, portrays the mother of Season 1’s victim and tries to uncover the truth behind the character’s death. “I want to know what happened that night,” Streep’s character says. “I’m very tempted to ask you but I don’t think I’d get the truth, would I?”

The seven-episode Season 2 of Big Little Lies premieres on HBO on June 9th.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad